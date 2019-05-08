

ELIZABETH C. MEEHAN



Devoted mother, grandmother, and aunt, Elizabeth C. Meehan, age 90, surrounded by her loving family entered into eternal rest on May 5, 2019. A native of Jersey City, NJ, Elizabeth "Betty" resided in Vienna, VA, and was an active parishioner at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church since 1958 where she supported numerous charitable causes. A graduate from the College of Saint Elizabeth in Convent Station, NJ, she earned a BA in English. Betty retired from the Fairfax County Public Library. She enjoyed reading, knitting for children and grandchildren, listening to classical music, and most of all - social gatherings with family and friends. Betty was married to John F. Meehan (deceased); mother to Sean M. Meehan (deceased), and Dermot M. Meehan (deceased); grandmother to Robert S. Satre III (deceased), and survived by two sons Myles P. Meehan, Niall E. Meehan (Terri); two daughters Moira A. Satre (Scott), and Aileen Alicandri (John), and 10 grandchildren Brandon, Caitlin, Tully, Emily, Alanna, James, Jack, Fiona, Sean, and Owen.

Visitation will be held Thursday, May 9, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Money & King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Ave. Vienna, VA 22180. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 8601 Wolftrap Road, Vienna, VA. A private burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either Come As You Are Inc. (Substance Abuse Prevention) PO Box 3457 Warrenton, VA., 20188, or; Sisters of Charity of Saint Elizabeth, PO Box 476 Convent Road, Convent Station, NJ, 07961-0476.