ELIZABETH MEHEN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ELIZABETH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Elizabeth Larrieu Mehen  
Known affectionately by her family and friends as Pilusa, passed away at age 79 on Saturday morning, May 30,2020. She was born and raised in La Paz, Bolivia, where she attended the Colegio AlemÁn Mariscal Braun. After graduating, she lived and worked in Spain and Germany. In 1968 she married Thomas Mehen. Together they lived in England, Uruguay and Honduras, before moving to Northern Virginia in 1972. She was an accomplished artist and received a fine arts degree from the Corcoran School in 1989, and later taught art while raising her family. She was kind, gracious, and caring; blessed with a keen appreciation for beauty; and loved by all who knew her. She is survived by her brother Jorge and his wife Monica, her brother Enrique and his wife Susan, her son Thomas and his wife, Lori, her son, George, her son, Michael and his wife Dana, and her grandchildren, Zoey, Amelia, and Connor.A funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, June 6 at 10 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 103 N. Spring Street, Falls Church, Virginia.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved