

Elizabeth Larrieu Mehen

Known affectionately by her family and friends as Pilusa, passed away at age 79 on Saturday morning, May 30,2020. She was born and raised in La Paz, Bolivia, where she attended the Colegio AlemÁn Mariscal Braun. After graduating, she lived and worked in Spain and Germany. In 1968 she married Thomas Mehen. Together they lived in England, Uruguay and Honduras, before moving to Northern Virginia in 1972. She was an accomplished artist and received a fine arts degree from the Corcoran School in 1989, and later taught art while raising her family. She was kind, gracious, and caring; blessed with a keen appreciation for beauty; and loved by all who knew her. She is survived by her brother Jorge and his wife Monica, her brother Enrique and his wife Susan, her son Thomas and his wife, Lori, her son, George, her son, Michael and his wife Dana, and her grandchildren, Zoey, Amelia, and Connor.A funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, June 6 at 10 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 103 N. Spring Street, Falls Church, Virginia.



