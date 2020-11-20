1/
ELIZABETH "Bobbie" ORMES
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ELIZABETH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Elizabeth Harrison Ormes "Bobbie"
Of Ft. Belvoir, Virginia, passed away peacefully on November 10, 2020. She was born in June of 1921 in Charlottesville, Virginia to Eva (Detamore) and William Byrd Harrison, Jr. She graduated with honors from John Marshall High School in Richmond, Virginia and attended classes at the University of Richmond. In 1942 she married Walter Mason Ormes, Jr., who predeceased her in 2012. Her siblings were William Byrd Harrison III and Evelyn Byrd Harrison, both of whom passed on before her. She is survived by her two children, Anne Ormes Beal and Ashton Harrison Ormes, by four grandchildren, Christopher Beal, Laura Beal, Andrew Ormes and Eric Ormes and by her great and great-great grandchildren. Bobbie worked for the Commonwealth of Virginia before and during the early years of her marriage but for most of her life she was a homemaker, a devoted Army wife, a beloved mother and grandmother, the rock of her family. She was a talented seamstress, an avid gardener, a knowledgeable amateur genealogist and an accomplished cook. She was active in ladies groups and volunteering wherever her husband was stationed. She was a bright, intelligent and genial person who made many friends over the years. She will be dearly missed. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery with arrangements being made by the Demaine Funeral Home of Springfield, Virginia. A date is uncertain at this time. There will be only a graveside service due to COVID-19 restrictions.  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Demaine Funeral Home
5308 Backlick Road
Springfield, VA 22151
7039419428
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved