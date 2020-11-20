

Elizabeth Harrison Ormes "Bobbie"

Of Ft. Belvoir, Virginia, passed away peacefully on November 10, 2020. She was born in June of 1921 in Charlottesville, Virginia to Eva (Detamore) and William Byrd Harrison, Jr. She graduated with honors from John Marshall High School in Richmond, Virginia and attended classes at the University of Richmond. In 1942 she married Walter Mason Ormes, Jr., who predeceased her in 2012. Her siblings were William Byrd Harrison III and Evelyn Byrd Harrison, both of whom passed on before her. She is survived by her two children, Anne Ormes Beal and Ashton Harrison Ormes, by four grandchildren, Christopher Beal, Laura Beal, Andrew Ormes and Eric Ormes and by her great and great-great grandchildren. Bobbie worked for the Commonwealth of Virginia before and during the early years of her marriage but for most of her life she was a homemaker, a devoted Army wife, a beloved mother and grandmother, the rock of her family. She was a talented seamstress, an avid gardener, a knowledgeable amateur genealogist and an accomplished cook. She was active in ladies groups and volunteering wherever her husband was stationed. She was a bright, intelligent and genial person who made many friends over the years. She will be dearly missed. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery with arrangements being made by the Demaine Funeral Home of Springfield, Virginia. A date is uncertain at this time. There will be only a graveside service due to COVID-19 restrictions.



