

ELIZABETH PAMPILLONIA "Betsy"



Elizabeth (Betsy) Pampillonia passed away peacefully at her home in Bethesda, Md., on April 30, 2020.

Betsy was born on January 31, 1931, at Columbia Hospital in Washington, D.C. A lifelong Washingtonian, she grew up in Bethesda, graduated from Wilson High School, and attended Montgomery College. Betsy worked as the bookkeeper for Pampillonia Jewelers in Bethesda for 40 years. She and her husband of 68 years, Dominick, raised three loving children - Dino, Richard, and Lisa.

Betsy enjoyed spending time in the sunshine with her family and friends at their house in Bethany Beach and on their boat on the Chesapeake Bay. She also loved traveling, reading, and solving crossword puzzles. Betsy was known for her generosity, intelligence, sense of humor, and quick wit. She enjoyed many friendships and forged lasting relationships with her neighbors in Ashleigh - where she and Dominick lived for more than 50 years. She volunteered at the White House, working in the Office of the First Lady during three administrations. Betsy also volunteered her time at Glen Echo Park.

She is survived by her husband, Dominick; three children, Dino (Farah), Richard (Hope), and Lisa (Peter); grandchildren, Camille, Sabrina, and Jane; and brother Vann Canada (Jerry).

Betsy was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed. A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the .