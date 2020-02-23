

Elizabeth Louise Patschak

"Betty" (Age 91)



Died peacefully at her home in Sarasota, Florida on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Betty was born on June 21, 1928 in Washington, DC to Louis and Marguerite Pisapia. She graduated from Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring, MD in 1946. She was a sports enthusiast her entire life and was the first female sports editor of her high school newspaper to report on both women's and men's sports in the Washington metropolitan area. She began her working career at the Navy Department in Washington, DC where she met her future husband, Joseph Patschak. They were married on July 26, 1958 and had three children, Richard, Susan and William. After raising her three children, she went back to work as the parish secretary at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Silver Spring, MD. She worked there for almost 30 years. In retirement, she volunteered for the Holy Cross Hospital Ladies Auxiliary. During her tenure, she served in various officer positions. Betty attended her first Washington Redskins game in 1937 with her father at the old Griffith Stadium. That game fostered a life-long love of the Skins. However, her first love was baseball and, specifically, the Washington Senators. When they left town in 1972, she transferred her support to the Baltimore Orioles and has been a constant fan through good times and bad. Betty is survived by two of her children and their spouses, Susan (Charles) and William (Margaret), and five grandchildren, Brittany, William, Jr., Michael, Christopher and Erin. Viewing at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament, 5949 Western Avenue, NW, Washington, DC 20015, with Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m. Interment private. Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services,