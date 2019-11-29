

ELIZABETH ANN PERKINS



Elizabeth Ann Perkins of Silver Spring, MD passed away peacefully on November 22, 2019. Beloved wife of Paul E. Perkins. Loving mother of Jacinta, Jennifer, Jeffrey, Jessica, Jada and Justin; dear sister of John Henry Seidel and the late Mary Jane Seidel. Also survived by 11 grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at HINES-RINALDI FUNERAL HOME, 11800 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, December 1 and on Monday, December 2 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 12319 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD from 10 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Ann's Center for Children, Youth and Families, Hyattsville, MD.