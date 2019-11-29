The Washington Post

ELIZABETH PERKINS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELIZABETH PERKINS.
Service Information
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD
20904
(301)-622-2290
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD 20904
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
12319 New Hampshire Ave.
Silver Spring, MD
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
12319 New Hampshire Ave.
Silver Spring, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

ELIZABETH ANN PERKINS  

Elizabeth Ann Perkins of Silver Spring, MD passed away peacefully on November 22, 2019. Beloved wife of Paul E. Perkins. Loving mother of Jacinta, Jennifer, Jeffrey, Jessica, Jada and Justin; dear sister of John Henry Seidel and the late Mary Jane Seidel. Also survived by 11 grandchildren.
 
Visitation will be held at HINES-RINALDI FUNERAL HOME, 11800 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, December 1 and on Monday, December 2 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 12319 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD from 10 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
 
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Ann's Center for Children, Youth and Families, Hyattsville, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Silver Spring, MD   (301) 622-2290
funeral home direction icon