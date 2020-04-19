The Washington Post

ELIZABETH PRICE (1936 - 2020)
Elizabeth Anne Brown Price  

Passed away peacefully, in the company of her loving children, at her home in Reston, Virginia on April 16, 2020. A native Washingtonian, Betty was born on August 27, 1936, daughter of Everett C. and Margaret (O'Brien) Brown and sister of Eileen (Bill) Borowski. Betty attended St. Michaels Grade School and graduated from the Academy of the Holy Names High School in Silver Spring, Maryland.
Betty married Bill J. Price on September 25, 1954 and was the proud mother of their six children, Julie (Kevin) Mullin, Sharon Price, Daniel Price, Eileen (Russell) Neely, Timothy (Mary Lynn) Price and Carolyn Price. She adored her nine grandchildren, Brian and Greg Mullin, Wyatt Neely, Carly, Jack and Grace Minesinger, Ben, Matt and Nate Price and great-grandson, Landon Mullin. Betty cherished her life and found joy in her family, friends, church and garden. She will be missed by all the hearts she touched with her warmth, love and humor.
An online Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, April 22 at 11 a.m. Details and other future arrangements can be found on Money and King Funeral Home website at

Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 19, 2020
