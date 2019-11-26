

ELIZABETH MARY RAWDON

"Betty"



Elizabeth Mary Rawdon, born April 30, 1941, passed on November 21, 2019. She was born in Massachusetts to her late parents, John S. O'Reilly and Elizabeth M. Cronin, and follows her late husband, Charles F. Rawdon and her late sister, Teresa A. Manning. She is survived by her loving children, Brian M. Rawdon (Barbara), Lyn A. Rawdon (Tom), Karen R. Steele (Joe) and Sandy Rawdon (Bobbie), their children, Emily and Megan Steele, Brigid Rawdon, eight siblings and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held at Demaine Funeral Home at 5308 Backlick Road, Springfield, VA 22151 on Friday, November 29, 2019, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. A funeral service will be held at St. Bernadette's Catholic Church on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. to be followed by a burial at Fairfax Memorial Park at 12 noon.