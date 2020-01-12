The Washington Post

ELIZABETH REED

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELIZABETH REED.
Service Information
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA
22180
(703)-938-7440
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA 22180
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA 22180
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church
8601 Wolftrap Rd SE
Vienna, VA
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

ELIZABETH HVIZDOS REED  

Elizabeth Hvizdos Reed, age 80, passed into eternal life on January 8, 2020, after battling cancer for many years. She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Rex H. Reed and their four children: Jennifer (Sister Miriam Fidelis, RSM), Dr. Steven (Jahnelle), Julia Yazdgerdi (Tom), Roger (Vanessa) and three grandchildren: Emma, Kevin and Lucas Reed. She is survived by five siblings and many nieces and nephews. Viewing will be held Friday, January 17, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Money and King Funeral Home, 171 Maple Ave W, Vienna, VA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, January 18, 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 8601 Wolftrap Rd SE, Vienna, VA. Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Relief Services, 228 W Lexington St, Baltimore, MD 21201 or to the Religious Sisters of Mercy, 1965 Michigan Ave, Alma, MI 48801. Share a memory with the family at moneyandking.com  
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Vienna, VA   (703) 938-7440
funeral home direction icon