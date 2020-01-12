

ELIZABETH HVIZDOS REED

Elizabeth Hvizdos Reed, age 80, passed into eternal life on January 8, 2020, after battling cancer for many years. She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Rex H. Reed and their four children: Jennifer (Sister Miriam Fidelis, RSM), Dr. Steven (Jahnelle), Julia Yazdgerdi (Tom), Roger (Vanessa) and three grandchildren: Emma, Kevin and Lucas Reed. She is survived by five siblings and many nieces and nephews. Viewing will be held Friday, January 17, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Money and King Funeral Home, 171 Maple Ave W, Vienna, VA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, January 18, 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 8601 Wolftrap Rd SE, Vienna, VA. Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Relief Services, 228 W Lexington St, Baltimore, MD 21201 or to the Religious Sisters of Mercy, 1965 Michigan Ave, Alma, MI 48801.