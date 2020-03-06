

ELIZABETH ANN REMLEY



Elizabeth Ann Remley, 82, of Fort Lauderdale FL, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on the evening of February 23, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale after a brief illness.

She was born in Guyton, GA, on July 12, 1937, daughter of the late Harold and Faye Strickland. Married to her late husband Winslow Rodeck Remley Sr. for 58 Years. She was predeceased by her sister, Lillian Baker and her son Winslow Rodeck Remley Jr.

Ann graduated from Savannah High School and married the love of her life, Winslow, in 1955. Commonly known as "Grannie Annie" in her later years, she lived a long, fulfilling life with her husband. A beautiful life full of challenges, achievements, infinite love and a lot of good books! Ann traveled the world and everyone she met was enchanted by her caring and nurturing personality. To know her was to love her, a quintessential mother to all and the matriarch of her family. Family was her passion and the lord was her devotion.

Ann is survived by her brother Harold "Sparky" Strickland (Catherine Anne), her children Lori Mody and Mark Remley (Tatyana), her cousin Sandra Beatley (Irv) and her ten grandchildren: Tara McClean (Jason), Winslow Rodeck Remley III, Alexander Mody, Luke Remley (Catherine), Erika Mody, Bryce Remley, Zachary Mody, Sophia Remley, Brant Remley, and London Remley.

A funeral service will be held on the afternoon of Monday, March 9, 2020 at Fairfax Memorial. 9902 Braddock Road Fairfax, VA 22032. Visitation at 12 noon, Service at 1:30 p.m., Burial at 2:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family kindly requests that donations be made in Ann's name to the .