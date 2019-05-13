ElizAbeth R. Rice
Departed this life on May 7, 2019. She is survived by her children Leslie R. Sutton and Craig C. Rice (Austine); grandchildren Greg Rice, Lisa Dobbins (John), Rashad Rice (Kimberly) and Jaime Sutton; great-grandchildren Marcus Dobbins, Miles Dobbins and Joaquin Rice; son-in-law Willie Sutton; cousin Mary Ann Townsend and a host of special nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Ulysses J. Rice of more than 70 years. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 11 a.m. until time of service 12 noon at University Christian Church, 6800 Adelphi Road, Hyattsville, Maryland. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, send all donations to University Christian Church, 6800 Adelphi Road Hyattsville, Maryland.