Elizabeth Jane Riggs
On Monday, February 25, 2019 Beth Riggs of Silver Spring, MD. She is survived by her husband, Drew; sons Jason, Ian, and Colin; daughters-in-law Kandra and Sarah; grandchildren Noah, Dorothy, Madeleine, and Louis; her sister and brother-in-law Ruth and Bob Stoppert; and many other friends and relatives. Beth lived with great courage through the debilitating and painful effects of lung cancer since its diagnosis in 2015. However, she was able to enjoy extensive travel with family and friends up until very recently. She was a devoted and talented singer with the City Choir of Washington and performed in many other musical ensembles as an instrumentalist and singer. Beth worked for over 30 years as a case evaluator for the Family Court of Montgomery County Maryland until her retirement in 2008. In addition, she helped develop and teach parenting classes as part of her job and was a registered volunteer tutor in Maryland public schools. A memorial service will take place at the Unitarian-Universalist Church of Silver Spring (UUCSS) in April. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Holy Cross Hospice, UUCSS, and the City Choir of Washington.