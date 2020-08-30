1/
ELIZABETH RILEY
{ "" }
Elizabeth A. Riley  
Entered into eternal rest on Sunday, August 23, 2020. She is survived by her three daughters, Patty Jones, Brenda Reddick and Debra Riley; two sons, McKinley Riley, Jr. and Carl Riley; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one sister, Frances Adams; one brother, Theodore Tolbert and a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Riley will lie in state at The Bishop Chapel at Evangel Cathedral, 13901 Central Ave., Upper Marlboro, MD on Monday, August 31 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Harmony Memorial. www.stewartfuneralhome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Lying in State
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Bishop Chapel at Evangel Cathedral
AUG
31
Service
11:00 AM
The Bishop Chapel at Evangel Cathedral
