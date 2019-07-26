ElizabeTh C. Roberts
On July 13, 2019, Peacefully surrounded by her family. She is survived by her devoted husband of 66 years, Rev. Dr. J. Deotis Roberts. Also survived by three daughters; Charmaine, Carlita and Kristina; eight grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Service will be held tomorrow at Michigan Park Christian Church, 1600 Taylor St., NE, Washington, D.C. 20017. Viewing will begin at 11:30 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. Interment will be in Landis, NC on August 1, 2019 following services at Sandy Ridge AME Zion Church.