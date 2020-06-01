ELIZABETH ROBERTS
1938 - 2020
Elizabeth Jean Roberts  
On Friday, May 22, 2020, Elizabeth Jean Roberts, affectionately known as "Betty" entered Heaven at the age of 81 after a short illness.Betty was born July 10, 1938, in Fredericksburg, VA to John Boyd Poates and Annie Elizabeth Allen. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Jean Hursa (Joseph), her granddaughters Lori Jameson Fichera (Randy), Sara Elizabeth Hursa, and Emily Nicole Hopkins, her great granddaughters Kinsley Kathleen Fichera, Savannah Kaye Hill and Elizabeth Grace Hopkins.Betty is also survived by a sister-in-law, Patricia Katharine Poates and many nephews, nieces, great nephews, and great nieces. She was preceded in death by her father, Jonnie; her mother, Annie; her brother, Preston Boyd Poates; and her sister, Margaret Anne Mills and brother-in-law Chester Allen Mills.A graveside service will be held at National Memorial Park 7482 Lee Hwy, Falls Church, VA 22042 June 6, 2020 at noon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: The Village Church at Greenspring, 7420 Spring Village Drive, Springfield, VA 22150. Checks should be sent to the above address. www.gsvillagechurch.org or Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA), 1235 S Clark St, Suite 305, Arlington, VA 22202 www.aafa.org

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

