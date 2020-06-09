Elizabeth Sablone
On Friday, June 5, 2020 Elizabeth B. Sablone died peacefully surrounded by her loved ones. She was a loving mother of Donna Currie (Eddie), and Robert Sablone (Lori). She was blessed with eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Friends are invited to celebrate Elizabeth on Wednesday, June 10 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home, 1500 Braddock Road Alexandria, VA. Interment at Quantico National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Alexandria Animal Welfare League. Please sign the online register book at www.everlywheatley.com
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 9, 2020.