On Friday, June 5, 2020 Elizabeth B. Sablone died peacefully surrounded by her loved ones. She was a loving mother of Donna Currie (Eddie), and Robert Sablone (Lori). She was blessed with eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Friends are invited to celebrate Elizabeth on Wednesday, June 10 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home, 1500 Braddock Road Alexandria, VA. Interment at Quantico National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Alexandria Animal Welfare League.