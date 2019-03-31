Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELIZABETH SAMPSON. View Sign

SAMPSON ELIZABETH MARKLE SAMPSON Elizabeth-Louise "Betty-Lou" Markle Sampson passed away on March 25, 2019 at the age of 96 in Lake Oswego, Oregon. Betty-Lou was born in New Haven, Connecticut to Clifford Milton Markle and Elizabeth Augur Markle. Although she spent most of her childhood in Connecticut, her family moved to Bronxville, New York in 1935. After graduating from Bronxville High School in 1940, Betty-Lou was offered a scholarship to Wheaton College in Norton, Massachusetts, but was unable to accept. She was a model with the John Robert Powers Agency and the Harry Conover Agency in New York City until October of 1944 when she married Charles ("Chuck") W. Sampson, who had recently graduated from the U. S. Military Academy at West Point. During her life with Chuck in the U.S. Air Force, she gave birth to a son and two daughters and raised her family while stationed in numerous locations, including West Point, Guam, Ohio, Louisiana, Puerto Rico, Virginia and the U. S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado. In 1967, Betty-Lou moved to McLean, Virginia and accepted employment as an executive secretary with West Group, a position which she proudly held until her retirement in 1999. Betty-Lou was a longtime member of St. John's Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C. In addition to her strong commitment to her family and friends, she loved to play golf and tennis and to travel. Until the last few years of her life, she swam laps almost every morning in the pool. She loved to attend the symphony, art museums, and the theater. As a proud member of her remarkable generation, she will always be remembered as a beautiful lady of charm, dignity, and humor. Loved, respected and admired by her children and her extended family, she will be dearly missed. Betty-Lou is survived by her children, Sally Desmond of Lake Oswego, Oregon, Bill Sampson and his wife Marrin of Longmont, Colorado, and Mary-Elizabeth Sampson of Chatham, Massachusetts. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Mike Desmond of Portland, Oregon, Rob Liam of Los Angeles, California, Meghan and Kirsten of Chatham, Massachusetts; great-grandchildren Will Desmond and Kate Desmond; nephews Peter Markle, David Markle, and Rob Markle, her niece, Christy Larsen, and her sister-in-law, Pat Markle. Her brother, Gordon M. Markle, predeceased her. A memorial service in Betty-Lou's honor will accompany the interment of her ashes at The Reformed Church of Bronxville in Bronxville, New York at a later date. Please send any donations in memory of Elizabeth M. Sampson to the American Red Cross or to St. John's Episcopal Church, 1525 H Street NW, Washington, DC 20005.A memorial service in Betty-Lou's honor will accompany the interment of her ashes at The Reformed Church of Bronxville in Bronxville, New York at a later date. Please send any donations in memory of Elizabeth M. Sampson to the American Red Cross or to St. John's Episcopal Church, 1525 H Street NW, Washington, DC 20005.

