ELIZABETH SCHMITZ

Elizabeth Isaacs Schmitz
Elizabeth Isaacs Schmitz passed away on September 4, 2020 at her home in Great Falls, VA. Liz was born to Charlie and Grace Isaacs on July 4, 1933 in Red Lick, KY. She lived in Wagersvile, KY and attended and graduated from Estill County High School. Immediately following her High School graduation she moved to Arlington, VA where she went to work at the Pentagon. She married Carl L Schmitz August 14, 1954 and they had five children. Her family resided in McLean, VA until 1971 when they moved to Great Falls, VA. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and achieved the status of Worthy Matron. She spent most of her adult life being a wife and mother. She most enjoyed spending time with her family, particularly at the home near the Bay in MD. Liz is survived by her husband, Carl, of 66 years; her daughters, Susie Carter (Smoot) and Linda Crumpacker; sons, William Schmitz and Eric Schmitz (Penny). She has eight grandchildren and one great granddaughter. She also has several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her brothers: Fred Isaacs, Pete Isaacs and Darrel Isaacs, as well sisters: Geneva Isaacs and Trudy McGuigan. She is also preceded in death by her son Carl Schmitz Jr. and Grandson, Thomas Crumpacker "TC". A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Andrew Chapel located at 1301 Trap Rd, Vienna, VA 22182. In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
