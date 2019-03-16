

ELIZABETH MILLER SCHMUCKER "Liz"



On February 22, 2019 quietly passed away in her sleep at home after a long illness. Wife of 34 years to David Schmucker, and mother to her son Emile Said Goffas (wife Elaine) of Burbank, CA and Grandmother to her much loved Sophia. Elizabeth was the third child of Robert F. and Helen Miller. She is survived by her sisters and brother. Peggy M. Weaver of McLean, VA, Robert Miller (Carm) of Williamsburg, VA, Helen M. Dillon of Williamsburg, VA, Kathleen M. Silverberg of Fairfax, VA, and Jean Sando (Frank) of Fairfax, VA. She is survived by numerous nephews and nieces who loved their "Aunt Betty."

Born in Cleveland, OH. At a young age, the family moved to the DC area. She graduated from Notre Dame Academy in DC and later received her degree from American University. Liz worked as a Fashion Coordinator with Woodward & Lothrop. She was a runway model and won numerous awards for display presentation. She next chose residential real estate where she met her husband, David W. Schmucker, rising to the position of Executive Assistant to the Chairman of a multi-state real estate firm. When Tiffany and Company came to Chevy Chase, MD, Liz applied and became the administrative assistant for the store. She suggested multiple employee improvements which became national standards. She retired from Tiffany's after 13 years. Talented in fashion, design and retail sales, Liz was a loyal, thoughtful, loving and always-positive friend. Liz was a member of Saint Ann's Catholic Church in NW DC. A private Christian burial will take place at Fairfax Memorial Park at a later date.