ELIZABETH G. SHILLINGER
On Saturday, April 6, 2019. The beloved wife of the late Robert Shillinger; mother of Robert (Mary) Shillinger, Anne (Mary) May, and Mary ( Steven) Doherty and grandmother of Natallie Liz, Blake Shillinger, Delaney May, Kelly May, and Joseph and Jack Doherty. Friends are invited to celebrate Betty Anne's life on Friday, April 12 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, April 13 at 9 a.m. at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 620 Bestgate Rd., Annapolis, MD. Interment will be at Spring Hill Cemetery, Easton, MD. Online condolences may be given at: .