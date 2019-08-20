

Elizabeth Sobajian "LISA"

(Age 74)



On August 7, 2019, after a long battle with cancer, Lisa passed peacefully surrounded by family. She is survived by her devoted brother, Maurice Sobajian (Jeanette); nieces, Jennifer Sobajian, Andrea Callanen (Mark); and her great-nephew Alex Callanen; and great-niece Emily Callanen.

Lisa was born in Baghdad, Iraq and came to the U.S. with her brother in 1959. She graduated from Washington Lee High School and then spent several years in sales before joining her brother's business, Diran Visa Service. After the business was sold in 2011, she formed EDS Services until illness forced her retirement in 2018. Lisa was devoted to her family and always ready for a good party.

A Mass Celebrating Lisa's life will be offered at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 8601 Wolftrap Rd.,Vienna, VA on Friday, August 30 at 11 a.m. followed by interment at Fairfax Memorial Park, 9900 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA. A reception follows at Westwood Country Club, 800 Maple Ave E., Vienna, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101.