

Elizabeth R. Terrell



God called Beth home on June 7, 2019 at the age of 89. Beloved wife for 53 years of the late Clifford A. Terrell and cherished mother, grandmother, sister, friend and kindred spirit. Born on October 7, 1929 in Covington, Tennessee, Beth moved with her family in 1968 to Virginia which became her second home. She is survived by sons, Glenn Terrell and Kenneth Terrell, grandchildren, Mark Terrell (Ksenya Malina) and Sally Chelliah (Sharm), sister, Heidi Wells, daughter-in-law, Dottie Terrell and extended family and friends. Beth had fond memories of Redskins football gatherings in her home and Solomon and Oliver among her beloved pets. A graveside service will be held at later date at Arnon Cemetery in Great Falls, VA. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the animal rescue organization of your choice.