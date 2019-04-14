Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELIZABETH "Betsy" TERRY.



ELIZABETH TERRY "Betsy"



Elizabeth Terry "Betsy" of Washington, DC died peacefully at home April 9, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born in St. Louis, May 24, 1941. She attended Mary Institute (MICDS) and graduated from Miss Porter's School, Farmington, CT and Briarcliff College.

She was predeceased by her parents, Julia Wells Terry and Whitelaw Todd Terry and her sister Julia Terry Barnes. She is survived by her brother Whitelaw Todd Terry, Jr. (Val), her nephews Charles Le Forgee Barnes (Laura), of St. Louis, Michael Whitelaw Terry (Nancy) of Charlottesville, VA, and her nieces Julia (Cinnie) Barnes May (Herbert) of Harbor Springs, MI and and Elizabeth Jane Terry of Washington, DC.

She was buried in a private ceremony in Harbor Springs, MI. There will be a memorial service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Little Traverse Conservancy, 3264 Powell Road, Harbor Springs, MI 49740-9469; The Art League of Alexandria, 105 N. Union St., Alexandria, VA 22314; Forest Park Forever, 5595 Grand Dr., St. Louis, MO 63112 or the .