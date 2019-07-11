Guest Book View Sign Service Information Murphy Funeral Homes 4510 Wilson Boulevard Arlington , VA 22203 (703)-920-4800 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Murphy Funeral Homes 4510 Wilson Boulevard Arlington , VA 22203 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM St. Mary's Episcopal Church Arlington , VA View Map Send Flowers Notice

VICK ELIZABETH DAUB VICK "Beth" Elizabeth "Beth" Daub Vick, 77, passed away on July 9, 2019, in Arlington, Virginia after a valiant five-year battle with ovarian cancer. Beth was born in Little Silver, New Jersey to William G. Daub Jr. and Elizabeth G. Daub on September 8, 1941. She grew up in Red Bank, New Jersey, where she developed a love of the beach and ocean which she maintained throughout her life. She met her husband of 57 years, Gerald Allen Vick, while attending an Army-Navy football game. They married on June 16, 1962 in Red Bank shortly after his graduation from the United States Military Academy. She began her education at Syracuse University and continued it while being an incredibly supportive and dedicated Army wife and mother, ultimately receiving her degree from

VICK ELIZABETH DAUB VICK "Beth" Elizabeth "Beth" Daub Vick, 77, passed away on July 9, 2019, in Arlington, Virginia after a valiant five-year battle with ovarian cancer. Beth was born in Little Silver, New Jersey to William G. Daub Jr. and Elizabeth G. Daub on September 8, 1941. She grew up in Red Bank, New Jersey, where she developed a love of the beach and ocean which she maintained throughout her life. She met her husband of 57 years, Gerald Allen Vick, while attending an Army-Navy football game. They married on June 16, 1962 in Red Bank shortly after his graduation from the United States Military Academy. She began her education at Syracuse University and continued it while being an incredibly supportive and dedicated Army wife and mother, ultimately receiving her degree from Texas A&M University . She loved to travel and embraced the frequent moves that allowed her to reside in over 10 states, in Germany, and to visit countless other locations before she settled in their Arlington Forest home 51 years ago. She cherished her family and loved being surrounded by them during her winters in Palm Beach, Florida, her Thanksgivings in Westborough, Massachusetts, and her summers at Goose Rocks Beach in Kennebunkport, Maine. Beth had a unique ability to connect with people and she made life-long friends in each of the places she lived, whether it was through her volunteer work, bridge clubs, tennis, Kappa Kappa Gamma, or the many other groups in which she was active. Her desire to help others and serve was truly evident through the years she spent as the Senior Center Supervisor for Arlington County's Culpepper Garden Senior Center. Her caregiving extended to the many animals she nurtured throughout her life and countless others through her advocacy and charity for animal welfare organizations. Besides her parents, Beth was preceded in death by her brother, William G. Daub III. Beth is survived by her husband Gerald Allen Vick; daughter Elizabeth "Topper" Vick Bruno and her husband John Bruno, daughter Marjorie Vick Ashton and her husband Augustus "Skip" Ashton III; her grandchildren Augustus "Austin" Ashton IV, William Ashton and his wife Meredith Weedon Ashton, Elizabeth "Ivy" Kabbani, Catherine Kabbani, Jonathan Ashton, Mary Beth Ashton, and Caitlin Ly; and, her beloved cat Holly. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Murphy Funeral Homes in Arlington, Virginia. Her funeral service will be at St. Mary's Episcopal Church at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, in Arlington, Virginia. Future burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the Animal Welfare League of Arlington. The family of Beth extends our sincere thanks to her medical team including Dr. David Schreiner, her long-time physician, Dr. John Feigert at the Virginia Hospital Center, Dr. Panos Kostantinopoulos at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, Massachusetts, The Rev. Andrew Merrow and The Rev. Amy Slater at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, and the staff at Capital Caring's Halquist Hospice Center. Memorials may be given to the Animal Welfare League of Arlington. The family of Beth extends our sincere thanks to her medical team including Dr. David Schreiner, her long-time physician, Dr. John Feigert at the Virginia Hospital Center, Dr. Panos Kostantinopoulos at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, Massachusetts, The Rev. Andrew Merrow and The Rev. Amy Slater at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, and the staff at Capital Caring's Halquist Hospice Center. Published in The Washington Post on July 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Texas A&M Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close