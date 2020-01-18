

Elizabeth Perry Vozzola

(neé Mahoney) (Age 95)



Elizabeth passed away on Friday, January 10, in Gainesville, VA. Born on August 28, 1924, to parents Charles Mahoney and Bertha (Collins) Mahoney. Elizabeth, known as Liz or Betty to her longtime friends, was raised in Alexandria, VA on Nelson Avenue and attended George Washington High School. Married to Robert (Bob) Vozzola in 1942, Liz worked as a secretary in Washington, DC while Bob served in Burma and India during WWII. Following the war Liz and Bob lived in Alexandria and Springfield, VA until retiring to Nags Head, NC in the early 1990's. As a child of a father employed by the railroad, she was a life-long member of the Transportation Auxiliary Lodge (SMART). Liz attended monthly meetings in Alexandria for over 30 years. She was also involved for many years with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD). Predeceased by Bob in 2014, Liz continued to live in their home in Manassas until recently moving to Gainesville.