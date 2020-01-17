Elizabeth Perry Vozzola
(neé Mahoney) (Age 95)
Elizabeth passed away on Friday, January 10, in Gainesville, VA. Born on August 28, 1924, to parents Charles Mahoney and Bertha (Collins) Mahoney. Elizabeth, known as Liz or Betty to her longtime friends, was raised in Alexandria, VA on Nelson Avenue and attended George Washington High School. Married to Robert (Bob) Vozzola in 1942, Liz worked as a secretary in Washington, DC while Bob served in Burma and India during WWII. Following the war Liz and Bob lived in Alexandria and Springfield, VA until retiring to Nags Head, NC in the early 1990's. As a child of a father employed by the railroad, she was a life-long member of the Transportation Auxiliary Lodge (SMART). Liz attended monthly meetings in Alexandria for over 30 years. She was also involved for many years with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD). Predeceased by Bob in 2014, Liz continued to live in their home in Manassas until recently moving to Gainesville.
She was the greatest mother in the world to Robert Vozzola, Jr., Susan (Vozzola) Langdon, Gary Vozzola and Richard Paul Vozzola (deceased), grandmother to Casey Langdon and Eva, Phillip and Timothy Vozzola and great-grandmother to Ryan Behnke. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 20, at Fairfax Memorial Park, 4401 Burke Station Road, Fairfax, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Veterans of Foreign Wars at VFW<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />
