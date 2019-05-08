

ELIZABETH WADE "Lit"



Lit departed this life on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at her home in Vienna, VA. Lit leaves to cherish her memories two special nieces Mary and Karen; one nephew Perry; three sisters-in-law Mamie Boyd of Gastonia North Carolina, Virginia Ball and Lucille Easter of South Carolina; two brothers-in-law Ager Goode and Gerona Goode both of South Carolina; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be Saturday, May 11, 2019 at New Union Baptist Church, 205 Pleasant St., Vienna, VA from 10 a.m. until time of the homegoing service at 11 a.m. Pastor Sampson officiating. interment at Pleasant Valley Memorial Park, Annandale, VA. Arrangements by Chinn-Baker Funeral Services.