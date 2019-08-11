

ELIZABETH LUCILLE WALP



Elizabeth "Beth" Lucille Walp, age 88, was born in Washington, D.C. on March 7, 1931, and passed away at Freedom Village in Bradenton, Florida, on July 25, 2019. She spent the majority of her life in Maryland until she moved to Bradenton, Florida, in 1992.

Elizabeth held Bachelor's and Master's Degrees from the University of Maryland. During her 31 years (1961-1992) as a music educator in the Prince George's County Public Schools in Maryland, her classroom served as an observation lab and a teacher training center for fifty student teachers from the University of Maryland and The Catholic University of America. She conducted new teacher workshops and in-service training for returning teachers from her county, surrounding counties and from counties in Northern Virginia. She chaired numerous committees including the curriculum development committee, completing two elementary instrumental music guides. She adjudicated at festivals and was designated a helping teacher assisting with supervisory duties. She was the recipient of the Maryland Music Educators Award for Excellence in 1989. The Prince George's County Schools and the County Government recognized her for outstanding leadership and applauded her professionalism. She played trombone in several groups in the Washington, DC area, including the Watergate Summer Symphony. After moving to Florida, she played with the Manatee County Band, the Suncoast Concert Bank of Sarasota and was director of "The Brass Group", a brass sextet in Manatee County.

She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Miner Walp, her mother, Mary Jane Rothery Walp, and her brother, Charles M. Walp, Jr. She is survived by her cousins, Carl and Carolyn Walp, of Bradenton, Florida, and Mark and Marsha Bush, of Alexandria, Virginia, as well as numerous friends and companions.

Inurnment of her remains will be held at Fort Lincoln Cemetery in Brentwood, Maryland. National Cremation Society of Sarasota will be handling all arrangements. Anyone wishing to make a memorial donation is encouraged to give to the Humane Society of Manatee County, 2414 - 14th Street West, Bradenton, FL 34205.