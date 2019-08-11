

Elizabeth Eakin Walsh "Betsy"



Passed away peacefully on July 5, 2019 with family by her side at INOVA Fairfax Hospital. Cause of death was defined as the onset of Hashimoto encephalopathy.

Born August 26, 1936 in Washington, DC, Betsy was a lifelong Washingtonian.

She graduated from Georgetown Visitation and earned a two-year associate degree in applied science from Bennett College. Her childhood years were fondly spent in Falls Church, VA. She did live some years in Washington, DC off Foxhall Road and in Georgetown. There was seven years enjoyed in Great Falls, however, most of her time was spent living in McLean, VA in five different homes.

Betsy was a serious and dedicated Washington Redskins fan and season ticket holder for 60 years! She attended games at Griffith Stadium as a child. She also loved attending Redskins charitable luncheons and events.

Her second passion was animals. The National Zoo, any humane society and special sanctuary's for wildlife were just some of the causes she consistently contributed to over the years. She had a special affinity towards birds - especially hummingbirds and eagles.

The daughter of Ruth Reilly and John R. Eakin, Sr., she is survived by her two sons, Jeff Walsh of Leesburg, VA and Tim Walsh and wife Ayda of Herndon, VA, four grandchildren, Shannon, Madison, Kaylee and Ace, one great grandchild Lucy, two sisters, Suzanne "Sue" Jones (Kenneth), Nancy "Nan" Brodsky (Mark), predeceased by Judith "Judy" Gordon, John R. Eakin, Jr. (Anne).

Family and friends are welcome to: A Celebration of Life events that start on September 21, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the McLean Community Center at 1234 Ingleside Avenue and reception/dinner immediately follows at J. Gilberts in McLean at 6930 Old Dominion Drive, McLean.

Any consideration of memorials and in lieu of flowers a donation can be made in her name to the Fairfax County Park Foundation - 12055 Government Center Parkway, Suite 404, Fairfax, VA 22035 or online www.fairfaxparkfoundation.org Her grandfather donated the first park to Fairfax County!

See more info or more of her story, share a story or message to the family at