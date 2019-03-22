Elizabeth Faltz Washington "Betty"
July 5, 1926 - March 8, 2019
Gone home to be with the Lord. Loving wife of Winfield, Sr. (deceased). Wonderful mother of Reginald, Sr., Winfield, Jr., Cecil (deceased), Janice and Janet Marcelle. Cherishing memories by her sister Edith Allen; grandchildren, great and great great grandchildren and a host of family and friends. A Celebration of Life, March 23, 2019, The First Baptist Church of Deanwood, 1008-45th Street, NE, Washington, DC, Visitation 10 a.m., Service 11 a.m.