

Elizabeth Burwell Dillard Wood

(Age 78)



Died on September 14, 2019, at her home at Ware's Wharf in Essex County, Virginia. Mrs. Wood was predeceased by her husband, Lt. General C. Norman Wood (retired), her parents A. Fleet Dillard and Elizabeth Ware Dillard, and her brother, Alexander F. Dillard, Jr. Mrs. Wood is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Wood Santini, her granddaughter, Elizabeth Burwell Santini, and her brother, R. Peel Dillard; as well as by loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Mrs. Wood was born on May 26, 1941, in Richmond, Virginia. A 1958 graduate of Tappahannock High School, she received a B.A. from the College of William and Mary in 1962. Prior to her marriage in 1969, Mrs. Wood was an English teacher in the Chesterfield County School System. She was then employed by the U.S. Department of Defense and taught in Okinawa, Japan where she met her husband of 49 years. Known as Betty Burwell or B.B., she used her natural charm, wit, warmth, and intellect to make everyone feel accepted. These qualities were her greatest gifts and she used them to connect with people across the world, traveling as an Air Force officer's wife and representing her country. After their retirement, B.B. and Norman moved to her childhood home on the shores of the Rappahannock river where she lived surrounded by her beloved family. She was a lifelong member of Rappahannock Christian Church and served as a deaconess and vocal soloist for many years. Her entire life was guided by great Christian faith and wonderment at all the blessings she had received. Her funeral service will be held at Rappahannock Christian Church, Dunnsville, VA on Tuesday, September 17 at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to the Essex County Public Library, 117 N. Church St., Tappahannock, Virginia 22560.