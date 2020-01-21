

Elizabeth York

"Betty" (Age 92)



Betty passed away peacefully on January 15, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Emil, her son, Christopher, daughter, Cathy Anne, and her nine siblings. After growing up in Nanticoke Pennsylvania, Betty and Emil resided in the Annandale community for over 70 years. Prior to having her children, Betty worked as an x-ray technician while Emil worked as Director of Materials and Fuels at Fort Belvoir. Betty took great pride and joy in raising her three children, running the household with a benevolent iron fist, and being part of the Sleepy Hollow community. Betty loved being around her friends which included weekly bridge games, birthday lunches, and helping others. In addition to raising her family, Betty worked at as an usher at The Kennedy Center and volunteered at the local hospital and schools. Betty will always be remembered as someone who gave of herself, put others first, and installed the values of love, friendship, and forgiveness. She is survived by her son, Jonathan, his wife, Mary Anne, daughter-in-law, Leslie, her three cherished grandchildren, Cody, Dana and Hunter, son-in-law, Paul Walther, and dear friend, Nora Lee Henderson. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the . Services will be held on February 29, at Queen of Apostles Church at 1 p.m. A reception will follow.