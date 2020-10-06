ELIZABETH ZELLER

ELIZABETH ANN ZELLER
On Saturday, October 3, 2020, ELIZABETH ANN ZELLER, nee Schwager of Riderwood Village, Silver Spring, MD. Beloved mother of Susan (Robert) Silver, Jennifer (Christopher) Kaufman, Laura (Stuart) Simms, Peter (Michele) and John Zeller, dear sister of Zoe Jane Spielman, also survived by 12 grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Private graveside services at Columbia Memorial Park, Clarksville, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to the The National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.