

ELIZABETH LAURETTE ZIMMERMAN January 25, 1921 ~ May 27, 2020

Elizabeth "Betty" L. Zimmerman, age 99, passed away peacefully at the Bedford Court Assisted Living facility, Silver Spring MD. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 73 years, Robert (Bob) C. Zimmerman. She is survived by her three children, Carol Zimmerman, Peggy Zimmerman, and Betsy Stokes and three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Betty had a creative and inquiring mind. She was an avid reader and valued the beauty of nature. She loved flowers and was a lifetime birder. Her design of the family backyard earned the designation of a bird sanctuary. For their camping trips, she researched places of natural wonder and historic significance to share with her family. She was devoted to her family and was a consummate seamstress, cook, and baker. Her baked goods and canning won many ribbons at the Montgomery County Fair over the years, including several Grand Champion ribbons. Also, Betty and Bob made a beautiful and graceful dancing couple, impressing students as chaperones at school dances. Betty had a loving heart that reached out to people and made them feel quickly comfortable with her. Betty lived in Montgomery County for 74 years. She volunteered for the annual Montgomery County Hospital supper, the Sandy Spring Strawberry Festival, the Montgomery County Hospital Thrift Shop, and various church events. Funeral and/or memorial arrangements are postponed until further notice. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Francis X Gallagher Services, 2520 Pot Spring Rd, Lutherville-Timonium, MD 21093.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store