The Washington Post

ELIZABETHE HALL

Service Information
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
9:00 AM
Warner Baptist Church
3613 Lacy Blvd.
Falls Church, DC
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
Warner Baptist Church
Notice
Elizabethe H. Hall  

Community Activist,  
Civic Leader and Spokesperson
Elizabethe H. Hall made her heavenly transition on December 26 ,2019 at Alexandria Inova Hospital surrounded by family. She is survived by her son; Eric M. Hall, three daughters; Elana Hall, Edwina Hall-Jackson and Erica Hall; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren and a host of family and friends.
 
The family invites you to attend Elizabethe's celebration of life. The viewing will be on January 9, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Warner Baptist Church, 3613 Lacy Blvd., Falls Church VA 22041. Funeral service will immediately follow at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Quantico National Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 8, 2020
