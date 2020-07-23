ELLA SIMMS



ELLA elizabeth simms

On Friday, July, 10, 2020, beloved mother of Richard H. Simms, Jr. (DeVelle) and Gregory Simms, Sr.; son-in-law, John Monroe and devoted ex-daughter-in-law, Gloria Simms; grandmother of eight grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and 17 great-great grandchildren, went home to be with her heavenly father. Preceded in death by her husband, Richard H. Simms, Sr; daughter, Syliva C. Monroe; grandson, Damian Simms, and great grandson, Michael Davis. She also leaves, four sisters, two brothers, devoted friends, Charlie and Malcolm; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. On Friday, July 24, 2020, Viewing 10 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 26 Grant Circle NW, Washington, DC 20011. Interment at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements by R.N. Horton's Funeral Services.



