ELLA SIMMS
ELLA elizabeth simms  
On Friday, July, 10, 2020, beloved mother of Richard H. Simms, Jr. (DeVelle) and Gregory Simms, Sr.; son-in-law, John Monroe and devoted ex-daughter-in-law, Gloria Simms; grandmother of eight grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and 17 great-great grandchildren, went home to be with her heavenly father. Preceded in death by her husband, Richard H. Simms, Sr; daughter, Syliva C. Monroe; grandson, Damian Simms, and great grandson, Michael Davis. She also leaves, four sisters, two brothers, devoted friends, Charlie and Malcolm; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. On Friday, July 24, 2020, Viewing 10 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 26 Grant Circle NW, Washington, DC 20011. Interment at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements by R.N. Horton's Funeral Services.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
JUL
24
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
R.N. Horton's Funeral Home - Washington
600 Kennedy St. NW
Washington, DC 20011
(202) 829-9000
