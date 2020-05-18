Ella Fazzalari Smart (Age 89)
On Saturday, May 16, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Clarence S. Smart, Jr.; mother of Mary Denison (Jim), Leslie McGowan (Kevin), Janice Thomann (Bridget) and Diane Melia-Anderson (Scott). Also survived by seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren and other loving family and friends. Graveside Service and interment will be family only due to Covid restrictions at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to, Maryland 4-H Foundation, Inc.