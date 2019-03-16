Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELLAVEEN BARMBY. View Sign



ELLAVEEN CHILDRESS BARMBY

Of Springfield, VA passed away peacefully at INOVA Fairfax Hospital on February 24, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born November 5, 1928 in Cleburne, TX, to Elbert Lawrence Childress and Lallahveen Lancaster Childress, Ellaveen grew up in Fort Worth and graduated from Texas Christian University. After completing graduate studies at Columbia University and earning a master's degree from TCU, she taught school in Fort Worth until embarking on a memorable trip to Europe in the summer of 1953. There she met John Glennon Barmby, and they were married on February 19, 1955. Ellaveen and John settled in Alexandria, VA, where she continued her teaching career. After their children were born (Scott in 1957 and Grant in 1961), Ellaveen began the full-time job of raising her boys. The family moved to Vienna, VA in 1965, where Ellaveen and John remained until they moved to the Greenspring retirement community in 2006. "Veenie' was an active and award-winning member of the Five Hills Garden Club in Vienna and the National Capital Area Federation of Garden Clubs (NCAFGC), where she held numerous offices and chairmanships over the course of more than 50 years and was a founding member of the NCAFGC Landscape Design Council. She was a member of Historic Vienna, the National Trust for Historic Preservation and several other organizations. She also served as an event coordinator at The Barns of Wolf Trap for many years. Most importantly, Ellaveen was an intelligent, charming and kind-hearted lady who was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years, John, and her sister, Charlotte Sherrod. She is survived by sons, Scott (Laura) and Grant (Theon); grandchildren, Julia and Rex, and great grandson, Grayson John Barmby. A celebration of life gathering will be planned for a later date.

Funeral Home Money and King Funeral Home

171 Maple Avenue W

Vienna , VA 22180

