The Washington Post

Ellen Ashton

Service Information
Donaldson Funeral Home, P. A.
313 Talbott Avenue
Laurel, MD
20707
(301)-725-1690
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Donaldson Funeral Home, P. A.
313 Talbott Avenue
Laurel, MD 20707
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Donaldson Funeral Home, P. A.
313 Talbott Avenue
Laurel, MD 20707
Ellen L. Ashton  

passed away on July 26, 2019. Ellen was the beloved wife the late Dubois V. Ashton Sr.; devoted mother of the late D. Vance Ashton Jr. and mother in law of Mykelle Ashton; loving grandmother of Spencer Ashton and Siarra McCutchen and great grandmother of Robert, Nathan and Kaydence; dear foster sister of Othella Greenlee. Robert Garrison was a warm and loving companion and assisted Ellen in her time of need. Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the Chapel of Donaldson Funeral Home,P.A., 313 Talbott Avenue Laurel, Maryland 20707 on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 11 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Susan G. Komen. For a full obituary and online condolences please visit
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 6, 2019
