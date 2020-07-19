Ellen Barnhart



ellen butler barnhart "iKE"

Ellen Butler Barnhart "Ike", an Arlington, VA resident of 65 years, went to be with the Lord on July 5, 2020. She died peacefully in Arlington, VA at Capital Caring hospice. She was born in Winchester, VA on May 22, 1924, to H. Ray Butler and Jessie Fries Butler. She graduated from Winchester's Handley High School in 1941 and earned a mathematics degree from Randolph-Macon Woman's College in 1945. While there, she joined the Gamma Phi Beta sorority. After college, she went to work with the US Army Map Service in Washington, DC as a cartographer. She married the love of her life. Phil Barnhart, on December 15, 1945, and they lived happily together for over 70 years until Phil's death in 2016. Ike was a homemaker and remained active in the Arlington community and her church. She was a member of the Arlington Committee of 100, the Potomac Woman's Club, and Church of the Covenant. She is survived by her sons, P. William "Bill" Barnhart, Jr. (Lyda) and David R. Barnhart (Jo Anne). She is also survived by three grandchildren, Jane Leckert, William D. Barnhart (Janine), and Niles Barnhart. And she is survived by four great grandchildren, Madelyn Leckert, Nicholas Leckert, Alana Barnhart, and Henry Barnhart.Memorial services are still in the planning stages. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Church of the Covenant 2666 Military Road, Arlington, VA 22207 and/or Capital Caring hospice, 3180 Fairview Drive, Falls Church, VA 22042.



