

Ellen M. Bloom (age 65)



A highly accomplished consumer advocate, mother, wife, sister, aunt, friend, mentor and devoted D.C. sports fan whose professional life was committed to public service, died February 4, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

Ellen's four-decade career included 18 years on the senior staff of Senator Howard Metzenbaum (D-OH); within the Clinton Administration where she helped set national telecommunications policy and later served as Deputy Chief of Staff for Commerce Secretary William Daley; and led the federal policy office of Consumer Reports. She graduated from the University of Maryland-College Park, and earned her Masters in Public Administration from George Washington University.

But Ellen's most cherished position was as the gravitational center of her family. With her husband of 33 years, David Bushnell of Silver Spring, MD, she raised two children, Michael W. Bushnell and Jenna L. Bushnell, both of Washington, DC.

While the kids were growing up, the family set out on extended cross-country road trips. As a foursome, they trekked through three dozen national parks, visited all 50 states and traveled thousands of miles together while enjoying all America has to offer.

Among her surviving family is her brother, Alan Bloom of Montclair, NJ, her sister-in-law, Miriam Bloom of Teaneck, NJ, eight nieces and nephews and two grand-nephews who knew her as Aunt, Ellen. She was the daughter of the late William and Sydelle Bloom of Silver Spring.

Ellen's untimely death followed a three-decade battle against two blood disorders, and a recent stem cell transplant at Johns Hopkins. The family's profound sadness is eased by the joy and inspiration Ellen shared with all who knew and loved her.

The family would like to extend its heartfelt gratitude to the doctors, nurses and technicians who lovingly cared for Ellen in the transplant unit at Hopkins. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Temple Shalom in Chevy Chase, MD. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to non-profits that improve the lives those in most need.