

ELLEN THOMPSON CHAMBERS



Ellen Thompson Chambers 73, passed away Sunday May 3, 2020 at Providence Hospice,Washington D.C. A native of Union County, SC, she was the daughter of the late Arenious and Eliza Lyles Thompson and widow of the late Nathaniel J. Chambers Sr. She was a member of The Nineteenth Street Baptist Church of Washington, DC. She was a 1964 graduate of Sims High School and retired from the Interstate Commerce Commission. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Rubin "Joe" Thompson and Charles Thompson. She is survived by one son, Nathaniel J. Chambers Jr. of Washington, DC; two daughters, Pamela Chambers and GiGi Williams (Eugene) both of Washington, DC; one brother, David Thompson of Carlisle, SC; five sisters, Mary Lou Sims of Carlisle, SC, Daisy Bellamy of Washington, DC, Cynthia Thompson of Carlisle, SC, Wilhelmenia (Ronald "Ron") Muhammad of Chicago, IL, Iownia Thompson of Carlisle, SC; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral and burial services in South Carolina.