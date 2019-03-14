Ellen Anne Chiazze
On Tuesday, March 12, 2019 Ellen Anne Chiazze of Kensington, MD passed away at Potomac Valley Nursing Home in Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of Dr. Leonard Chiazze, Jr; loving mother of Kathleen A. Chiazze (Keith Campbell), Caroline Chiazze Hudson (husband, Matthew), Michael L. Chiazze, and Ellen M. DeBalso (husband, Gary); adoring grandmother of Joseph E. Bullis, Madeline A. Hudson and Jennie E. Hudson. Family will receive friends at PUMPHREY'S COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Montgomery Ave. (Rt. 28 just off I-270), Rockville, MD on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 3 to 5 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 4900 Strathmore Ave., Garrett Park, MD on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Drive, #400, McLean, VA 22102 (www.alz.org
