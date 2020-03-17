ELLEN R. PADGETT COFFEY
Ellen R. Padgett Coffey, born in Edgefield, SC on June 22,1933, passed away in Washington, DC on Monday, March 2, 2020. Ellen was educated in the Washington, DC Public School System. She enjoyed cooking and catering functions, fishing, singing, and serving others. Her work experience totaled 40 years. Ellen was married to her husband, Thomas S. Coffey Sr. for 48 years. Ellen was the loving mother of Bernard, Angela, Reginald, Kimothy, Verona, and Inger. Ellen had 14 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. Ellen deeply loved and cared for her family. A memorial service will be held at The First Baptist Church of Glenarden, 3600 Brightseat Rd., Landover, MD on Friday, March 20, 2020. Visitation 12:30 p.m., until the time of service at 1:00 p.m.