Ellen A. Coleman 1949 - 2020

John 10:14-18 NIV. On June 12, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones, Ellen passed away. She is survived by her two sons and two grandsons. The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 27, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 7392 Macnichol Lane, Manassas, VA 20111 for a memorial service. Condolence cards and flowers are welcome.



