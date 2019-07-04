

ELLEN ELY DANIELS



Ellen Ely Daniels died at home on June 28, 2019 with her loving children Robert, Kate, and Nolan by her side after a courageous battle with brain cancer. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert Daniels, and her parents Joseph and Patricia Ely. She is survived by five siblings: Joe Ely (Judi), Tom Ely, Trish Dunn (Chip), Melinda Cornish (Doug), and Liz Divine (Bob); countless cousins, nieces, nephews, and beloved in-laws.

Born on April 19, 1955, she was raised in Ridgewood, New Jersey, and she spent her summers at the shore in Spring Lake, New Jersey. In 1973 she moved to Washington D.C. to attend Marymount University where she received a degree in early childhood education. She taught preschool in addition to bartending at Clyde's of Georgetown and the Old Ebbitt Grill, where she met her manager-turned-husband, Robert, whom she married in 1979.

They raised their children in Vienna, Virginia, and then she returned to teaching preschool at Wesley United Methodist Preschool and Holy Comforter Episcopal Preschool. After caring for her husband until he lost his own battle with cancer in 2013, she returned to the restaurant business as hostess and friendliest face at Pazzo Pomodoro in Vienna, where she loved her work family tremendously.

She loved collecting seashells and jokingly requested that her children return them to their respective beaches after her passing. She was an avid gardener, a fierce tennis player, a voracious reader, and always had a joke and a smile for anyone she met. She was an incredible mother.