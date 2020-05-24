Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELLEN DEGLER. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



Ellen S. Degler

Loving mother, Ellen S. Degler (Age 90) of Arlington, VA passed peacefully at home on May 19, 2020 after a 12-year journey through dementia. She was the very definition of the words nice, kind, sweet, thoughtful, and cute. She was born on February 22, 1930 to Jacob Sperber and Edith Goldberger Sperber in Philadelphia, PA. She was raised on Mountain Ave. in Elkins Park, PA, and graduated from Cheltenham H.S. She first attended the Univ. of DE and graduated from Penn State Univ. with a degree in Journalism. She worked as a reporter for local newspapers in Monongahela and Canonsburg, PA and Beaufort, SC; in retail at Hess Bros. in Allentown, PA and Woodward and Lothrop in 7 Corners, VA; as a court reporter and transcriber in Arlington, VA; and as a Budget Analyst for the Social Security Administration Office of Hearings and Appeals. She retired in 1999. Her marriage to Stanley E. Degler ended in divorce. Her sister, Dorothy S. Gelatt and granddaughter Lillian Regina predeceased her. She is survived by daughters, Gail Regina (John) of Chevy Chase, MD, Victoria Arthur of Volcano, HI, son, Andrew Degler (Karen) of Middletown, DE, grandchildren, Jesse Arthur (Tracy) of Mountain View, HI, Jacob Degler (Aubrey) of Cleveland OH, Emily Santamaria (Jair) and great-granddaughter, Lailee Rose of Harrington, DE, as well as much beloved extended family members, caregiver, Rainatu Kanu and her daughter, Rainab Kanu. Her private burial will take place Wednesday, May 27 at 1 p.m. at National Funeral Home. Online streaming of her burial and a separate online video celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, May 27, starting at 1 p.m. EST. Contact Vicki Arthur for details on joining these online events: [email protected] . In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Animal Welfare League of Arlington, https:// www.awla.org/donate/ , or Culpepper Gardens, which helps to provide affordable senior living services in Arlington, https://culpeppergarden.org/donate/donate-online/

