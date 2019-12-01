Ellen Blanche Douglass
Passed away on November 29, 2019 in Silver Spring, MD. Ellen was born in Clarksburg, WV in 1931. She attended Blackstone College for Girls in Blackstone, VA and in 1948 married Paul Manuel "Bud" Douglass, Jr., her beloved husband of 66 years who predeceased her in 2014. She is survived by her sons, John of Woodsboro, MD and David (Donna) of Columbia, MD; three grandchildren, Kathleen Ritchie (Stephen), Eileen Swanekamp (Andrew), and John (Erin); two great-grandchildren, Corinne and Cormac; and many friends. A viewing for family and friends will be held on December 3 at 10 a.m. at Riderwood Chapel, 3110 Gracefield Rd., Silver Spring, MD 20904, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will be at 1 p.m. at National Memorial Park, 7400 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA 22042. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Classical WETA 90.9 FM at www.weta.org
