The Washington Post

ELLEN DUGGAN (1941 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELLEN DUGGAN.
Notice
Send Flowers

 

ELLEN KELLY DUGGAN (Age 78)  

Died peacefully at home after succumbing to thymus cancer on November 6, 2019 in Silver Spring, MD. She was born in Chicago on November 4, 1941, the first of nine siblings. In 1969 she moved to Washington DC where she married and raised three children, Teresa, Tim and Trish. As well as her children, she is survived by her eight siblings, and her two grandchildren, Clare and Will Duggan. An informal private memorial will be held on November 24, 2019. Donations may be made in Ellen's name to support her daughter at HIRRS: headinjuryrehab.org [headinjuryrehab.org].
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.