ELLEN KELLY DUGGAN (Age 78)
Died peacefully at home after succumbing to thymus cancer on November 6, 2019 in Silver Spring, MD. She was born in Chicago on November 4, 1941, the first of nine siblings. In 1969 she moved to Washington DC where she married and raised three children, Teresa, Tim and Trish. As well as her children, she is survived by her eight siblings, and her two grandchildren, Clare and Will Duggan. An informal private memorial will be held on November 24, 2019. Donations may be made in Ellen's name to support her daughter at HIRRS: headinjuryrehab.org
